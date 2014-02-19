Another Australian Resident Has Been Arrested In Bali On Drug Charges

Traditional policemen in Kuta, Bali / Getty

Sydney resident Leeza Tracey Ormsby has been arrested in Bali on charges of drug possession.

Indonesian authorities reportedly found 159 grams of MDMA and 27 grams of hashish in a villa in North Kuta, where Ormsby was staying.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Ormsby is a 37-year-old New Zealand citizen who lives in Paddington in Sydney’s east.

She was on holiday when she was arrested last week, although authorities only released details of her arrest today.

Ormsby’s arrest comes after the high-profile release of convicted drug trafficker Schapelle Corby from Bali’s Kerobokan prison last week.

