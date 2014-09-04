Another Arrest Over Sydney CBD Organised Crime Drug Syndicate

The solicitor arrested last mont.

Police have arrested a third person as part of an ongoing investigation into the supply of illicit drugs by an alleged organised-crime syndicate in Sydney.

It follows on from the dramatic arrest of a solicitor at an office block in Martin Place on August 21. He has been charged with dealing in drugs such as Ice’ and GHB.

Today a 34-year-old woman from Kings Cross woman was charged with using her home as drug premises; the supply of GHB and MDMA, dealing in the proceeds of crime and participating in a criminal group.

The unit is the same place police raided on August 21 seizing cocaine, Ice, MDMA capsules, Ecstasy and a large amount of cash. Police arrested and charged a 25-year-old man at the house at the time.

The woman charged today was bailed to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on October 17.

