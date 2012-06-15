Another Annoying Blogvertisement From JupiterResearch

As previously discussed, New York-based JupiterResearch wants to have its cake and eat it, too: Sell high-priced research for many thousands of dollars a year, but also be relevant and visible by having its analysts participate in the global conversation. It’s a tough balancing act. Some of Jupiter’s analysts manage to pull it off, inserting valuable nuggets of data or insight into their blog posts while keeping other valuable stuff (presumably) for their subscribers. Others, however, do the company far more harm than good by relentlessly advertising paid products that the blog readers don’t have access to.



Today’s sinner? Online video analyst Nate Elliott, who clogged our RSS feed with what amounted to a press release touting all the amazing reports that we can’t read. Given that the whole thing is an ad, we’re sure he won’t mind if we reproduce it in its entirety after the jump (although next time, we’re going to insist on payment). Here’s a hint, though. Don’t bother to click.

Nate Elliott [July 31, 2007, 01:14 PM

Regular readers know I’m a big fan of online video (and online video advertising), so I’m excited that we’ve published several good reports on the topics lately.

Last month I released our European Online Video Webtrack report. We spent time reviewing the video content and video advertising on more than 50 leading European websites, and combed our most recent European online advertiser executive survey, to answer the following questions:

How many European Web sites offer in-stream video advertising?

What types of advertisers run in-stream video ads, and how will their usage change in the next year?

What creative formats are in-stream video advertisers using?

Last week my colleague Joe Laszlo published a report on online video advertising in the US called Thinking Creatively to maximise Effectiveness . He explores some next-generation ideas around online video ads to answer these questions:

How much advertiser interest is there in online video ads this year?

What advertising formats beyond in-stream video are garnering interest for monetizing video content?

How should advertisers and agencies assess the success of video or video-related campaigns?

We’ve published some research recently on the content side of online video as well. Mark Mulligan’s excellent European Media Consumption report covers trends in TV and Internet use in Europe and dives deep into online video trends; and Nick Thomas’ European Online Video Consumption report explores the differences in usage between short-form video sharing sites (ie YouTube) and long-form professional video sites (ie Joost).

Finally, today I’m finishing up new research on best practices for in-stream video ads; to help sites and advertisers take advantage of this format without making life too painful for users. Look for that report to be published in the next couple of weeks.

