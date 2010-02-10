Another Analyst Says iPhone To Verizon Not Happening Until 2011

Barclays analyst Vijay Jayant says in a note for clients that the iPhone probably won’t be on Verizon this year:



Via John Paczkowski: “Launch of Apple’s iPad on AT&T’s network is a vote of confidence in AT&T’s network by the equipment maker,” Jayant writes. “While iPad sales are unlikely to materially impact wireless revenues in the short term, selecting AT&T to launch its second major communications product reflects Apple’s bias for the global GSM platform and the prospects of AT&T’s network capability. Moreover, it could suggest the iPhone exclusivity may continue, at least through the end of 2010.”

Last week, Jonathan Chaplin at Credit Suisse said there was a 75% chance Apple stayed with AT&T.

Prior to the iPad launch, the iPhone to Verizon chatter was getting loud enough that some expected a deal to be announced on the same day the iPad was shown. Obviously, that didn’t happen.

We haven’t seen a precise report on when Apple’s contract with AT&T is up, so Vijay’s guess is as good as any. Regardless, we think it should happen sooner than later. The two companies need each other.

Jonathan says Apple already has 66% of AT&T’s smartphone share. So its growth is limited there. Verizon has the Droid, which is a decent phone. It supposed to get the Nexus One too, but neither phone is as popular as the iPhone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.