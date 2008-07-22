Another Amazon MP3 Sales Estimate: 8-10% Of Digital Download Market*

Newest data point in our continuing attempt to gauge the success of Amazon’s MP3 store: Terry McBride says Amazon (AMZN) now makes up 8 to 10% of digital revenue generated by his Nettwerk Music Group.



That’s 2x more than the last estimate we’d seen, via eMusic’s David Pakman, who pegged Amazon at 4 to 5%. As we noted before: David is a competitor with Amazon, so we took his estimate with a grain or two of salt. Terry’s estimate is also interesting, since few of the artists he works with are well-known — Terry manages Avril Lavigne and The Barenaked Ladies, but the best known-artist artist on his label is Sarah McLachlan. Amazon’s top-selling artists list is overwhelmingly dominated by well-known acts signed to the major labels, though. So until we get estimates from them (or Amazon), we still won’t have an accurate gauge of how well the store stacks up to Apple’s iTunes (AAPL). Anyone want to volunteer? pkafka AT alleyinsider.com or use our anonymous tip box.

UPDATE: An anonymous tipster tells us that “June 2008 internal data puts Amazon’s share of digital music revenue at 7.3%, with a small bump from the Pepsi promotion.” Thanks, tipster! Alas, since our tip box truly is anonymous, we don’t have any way of verifying the info. Nor do we know whose “internal data” the tip refers to: A label’s? Amazon’s? A third-party research service? Any additional info greatly appreciated.

In the meantime, here’s an interesting interview with Terry, conducted by PaidContent’s Robert Andrews:



