Another AirAsia Plane Suffers Mishap, Overshoots Runway

AP/Jun Aguirre AirAsia Zest Airbus A320-200 overshoots the runway.

An AirAsia Zest Airbus A320 overshot the runway in the resort town of Kalibo in the Philippines this week.

The AirAsia Zest jet with 159 passengers on board was at the very end of a 200-mile long flight from the nation’s capital, Manila, when it skidded off the runway. Three of the aircraft’s wheels became lodged in the airport’s muddy soil. The flight’s cabin crew deployed the plane’s emergency slides to assist passengers in escaping the aircraft.

The accident occurred just days after another AsiaAsia Indonesia flight QZ 8501 tragically crashed in the Java Sea enroute from Indonesia to Singapore.

According CBS News, the incident in Kalibo occurred in an area that had been hit by a severe tropical storm

The storm left as many as 31 people dead and several others missing.

AirAsia Zest is member of the AirAsia airline family, run by outspoken Malaysian entrepreneur Tony Fernandes.

Zest is a subsidiary of AirAsia’s Philippines affiliate.

AirAsia flight QZ8501, also an Airbus A320, had 155 passengers and seven crew members on board when it disappeared from air traffic radars. The wreckage of the lost airliner has since been located and the process of recovering the victims’ remains, along with aircraft’s flight data and cockpit voice recorders, has started.

