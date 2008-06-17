Another Ailing Newspaper Chain Makes Deep Cuts: McClatchy Cutting 10%

McClatchy Co. (MNI), the nation’s third-largest newspaper chain, is cutting 10% of its workforce, or 1,400 employees. The company is reporting a 15% drop in May revenues, including a 17% drop in advertising. Online revenue rose 12% in the first five months of 2008.



Chief executive Gary Pruitt says the cuts will come via layoffs as well as attrition and will save the company $70 million annually. The restructuring, he said, is part of McClatchy’s transition “from a traditional newspaper company to an integrated multimedia company.”

McClatchy publishes the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Miami Herald and the Sacramento Bee. In a not so long-ago era, it was considered one of the healthier newspaper chains, with papers in mostly fast-growing markets. Pruitt says the company plans to trim expenses by $95 to $100 million in the next four quarters.

See Also:

No Spring Sunshine For Cratering Newspaper Business

Pearlstine Agrees Newspapers Are Screwed, But Not All Because Of Craigslist

Up For Grabs: $42 Billion Of Newspaper Ad Revenue

Newspapers’ 2007: Worst Ad Drop In 50 Years

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.