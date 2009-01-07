Another $1,000 Tip—This Time To A Waiter In Kansas

The other day, we told you about a waitress in San Diego who received an “It Could Happen To You”-ish $1,000 tip. At the time we thought this display of excessive generosity was a rarity in these recessionary times, but it seems tipping someone a grand is all the rage. They’re even doing it in Kansas.



Kansas City Fox affiliate WDAF: What started as a bad day for a metro waiter took a sudden change for the better after one of his customers left him an $1,000 tip! “When I saw the money I was just awestruck,” said Eric Hawthorne. “I couldn’t believe it. I was elated afterwards, but prior to that I was about to break down in tears because I was so happy.”

See Also: Waitress Receives $1,000 Tip

