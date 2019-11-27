The anonymous White House official who wrote 'A Warning' about the Trump administration says they will reveal their identity soon

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds up his book after holding a press conference at the Trump National Golf Club Jupiter on March 8, 2016 in Jupiter, Florida.

The anonymous senior White House official who wrote a bombshell book about President Donald Trump’s tenure says they will not remain anonymous for long.

In a public interview on Reddit on Tuesday evening, the author warned there were other current and former White House officials who were considering speaking out against the Trump administration.

“Trump will hear from me, in my own name, before the 2020 election,” the author said in a comment.

“As far as anonymity is concerned, I will not keep my identity shrouded in secrecy forever,” the author said in a Reddit post during an AMA or “ask me anything” interview. “I am not afraid to use my own name to express concern about the current occupant of the Oval Office. Donald Trump has not heard the last of me. There is more to come.”

The author of “A Warning,” which was released on November 19 and has since been a best seller on Amazon, offered a timeline of his self-reveal: “Trump will hear from me, in my own name, before the 2020 election,” they said in another comment.

Twelve Books, the publisher of “A Warning,” confirmed the Reddit commenter was the book’s author.

The author also warned there were other current and former White House officials who were considering speaking out against the Trump administration.

“Other people who are currently serving, and who have left, are also considering adding their voices before votes are cast in 2020,” the author continued. “We talk about this with some regularity. In the meantime, Trump must answer to the American people for his own conduct instead of redirecting their attention.”

The author first grew to notoriety after they penned an opinion column published in The New York Times in 2018. It remains unclear if the author, who was a senior official at the time of the column’s publish date, is still serving in the Trump administration. In the column, the author wrote that officials were mounting a secret resistance against the president.

“Many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations,” the author said in the column. “I would know. I am one of them.”

The author continued the explosive claims and unflattering details in the book, but also walked back portions of his original column.

Associated Press Side-by-side images of the cover of ‘A Warning’ and President Donald Trump.

“I was wrong about the ‘quiet resistance’ inside the Trump administration,” the author said in the book. “Unelected bureaucrats and cabinet appointees were never going to steer Donald Trump the right direction in the long run, or refine his malignant management style. He is who he is.”

Trump, who has been the subject of numerous tell-alls written by former officials, slammed the author.

“Does the so-called ‘Senior Administration Official’ really exist, or is it just the Failing New York Times with another phony source,” Trump tweeted in September. “If the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once!”

