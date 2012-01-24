Anonymous Says It's Going To Attack Facebook Next

In the wake of the federal takedown of Megaupload, hacker collective Anonymous has been on a retaliatory spree.



Yesterday, they managed to divert all traffic away from CBS.com, following their takedowns of government sites and Universal Music Group last week.

And according to a video posted this morning on a seemingly Anonymous-affiliated YouTube account, Facebook is their next target. The video encourages people to download a linked program that they can use to attack Facebook.

This isn’t the first time they’ve threatened Facebook, but if this video’s authentic, it means the threat could be acted upon soon. Other sites they’ve mentioned as targets in the past include the United Nations, Xbox Live, U.S. Bank, Twitter, and YouTube.

UPDATE 4:45 p.m. – The Anonymous-affiliated Twitter account @anonops has tweeted that they, at least, will not attack Facebook. (via PCMag)

Here’s the video:

