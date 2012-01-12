Anonymous Will Shut Down In Protest Of SOPA

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

Hacking group Anonymous will carry out a 12-hour communication blackout in protest of SOPA, reports The Inquirer.This is scheduled to take place on January 18 from 8 AM to 8 PM, but we’re not too sure how this helps their crusade against SOPA — they have such a reputation for making trouble that some people would probably be relieved to see them take a day off.



Reddit has similar blackout plans in order to increase awareness about the controversial legislation, and the tactic even got the attention of Wikipedia’s Jimmy Wales.

“Were Wikipedia to consider a similar measure, it might make sense to do so at the same time, to increase impact,” he wrote in a statement on his personal page.

