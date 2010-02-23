Anonymous Neda Video Uploader Speaks Out; Says Online Rage 'Is Fire Under The Ash'

The video of Neda, a young student protestor, who died on the streets of Tehran last year, was shot, emailed and posted online through a series of anonymous people.



The video, uploaded in June and recently won a George Polk Award in a new videography category, was shot by a doctor. He emailed the clip to friends outside the country, since Iran officials were monitoring sites like YouTube and Twitter to squelch protestors.

The New York Times‘ Brian Stelter investigated the people and got an interview with a 36-year-old man who lives in the Netherlands. He is an Iran native who originally uploaded the Neda video. He recently uploaded a video of someone in riot gear beating and choking someone who looks like a protestor onto Facebook.

“This procedure needs time and we have time,” the man said about the opposition movement. “It is fire under the ash. It will flare up and this time is not far away, even if it is not so close.”

The anonymous videographers received the George Polk Award because they inspired a YouTube movement. Thousands of people continue to upload videos about the Iran protest. As curator of the awards, John Darnton, said in a statement: “in today’s world, a brave bystander with a cell phone camera can use video-sharing and social networking sites to deliver news.”

