Anonymous Hackers Release 90,000 Military Email Logins And 'French Nazi' Phone Numbers

Photo: Stian Eikeland

THE ‘HACKTIVIST’ COLLECTIVE Anonymous has released login details for some 90,000 military email addresses, after infiltrating the servers of a military contractor which itself specialises in cybersecurity.The documents were published to torrent-sharing website The Pirate Bay shortly after 8pm last night, as part of the collective’s ‘Military Meltdown Monday’ campaign.



“In this line of work you’d expect them to sail the seven proxseas with a state-of-the-art battleship, right?”, Anonymous said in a note accompanying the release, referring to the consultancy firm Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH).

“Well you may be as surprised as we were when we found their vessel being a puny wooden barge. We infiltrated a server on their network that basically had no securitymeasures in place.”

The attack on BAH followed another attack on a smaller consultancy, IRC Federal, which Al Jazeera said employed less than 35 people. The firm said it was not sure why it had been targeted.

This morning the collective also published details of regional organisers for the French far-right party Front National – which it described as the ‘French Nazi party’ – apparently accessed from within the party’s computer systems.

The details published included the organisers’ phone numbers and home addresses.

The twin attacks came the day before WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was due back in the UK’s High Court fighting an extradition to Sweden, where he is wanted on charges of rape and sexual assault.

Assange is resisting the extradition, claiming it is a front for an eventual transfer to the United States, whose military documents and diplomatic secrets have been the main fodder for WikiLeaks’ activities.

Anonymous had yesterday warned that the group was to publish “two of its biggest releases” as part of a renewed wave of activity, thought to coincide with Assange’s court appearance.

The loosely-organised international movement has previously attacked the likes of PayPal, Visa and Mastercard over those companies’ decisions to withdraw their services to WikiLeaks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.