Hacker group Anonymous helps 'Making a Murderer' convict, plans to release new documents

It appears that hacking group Anonymous is trying to help Steven Avery, the subject of the new Netflix documentary series “Making a Murderer.”

On Twitter, individuals believed to be part of the secretive hacking group have been attacking the veracity of the evidence pointing to Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey’s guilt in the murder of Teresa Halbach. Halbach, a photographer, was last seen on the Avery family’s property in 2005 shooting photos of a car. Avery was later convicted of killing her and Dassey of helping him, and his case and its complications are investigated by “Making a Murderer.”

The tweets (see below) show Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department’s Sergeant Andrew Colborn during the trial and claim that the group will release documents on Tuesday, including an alleged evidence list and telephone records between Colborn and Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant James Lenk.

Andrew Colburn By Tuesday We Will Have The Evidence Gathering List What Was Photographed #MakingAMurderer Planter! pic.twitter.com/j0MZMrvqRy

— 0Hour1 ☃ (@0Hour1) December 27, 2015

We will be releasing phone Records #Anonymous #MakingAMurderer Between James Lenk & Andrew Colborn On Nov 3rd 2005 pic.twitter.com/Bors7rBcru

— OPAVERYDASSEY (@OPAVERYDASSEY) December 28, 2015

Both Lenk and Colborn were suspected of discovering evidence that would have cleared Avery of the 1985 sexual assault and attempted murder of a female jogger. Avery spent 18 years in prison before being exonerated for the rape via DNA testing. Both Lenk and Colborn were named in Avery’s subsequent $36 million civil suit against Manitowoc County.

They two officers were also instrumental in the investigation into the 2005 murder of Halbach with a focus on Avery, at the same time his civil suit was ongoing. Lenk would later find Halbach’s car keys in Avery’s room in plain view, despite being missed in previous searches.

Anonymous’ alleged evidence list and phone records could shed some light on the officers’ conduct during the Halbach investigation and trial that sent Avery back to prison with a life sentence. Dassey, who was 16 years old at the time of the trial, was tried as an adult and is also serving a life sentence.

