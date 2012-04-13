Anonymous Has Declared War On China

Photo: Pedronet via Flickr

Over the last two weeks the hacker group Anonymous has waged a vigorous campaign against Chinese government, company, and general websites, according to a series of posts by Emil Protalinski over at ZDNet.They’ve reportedly hacked or defaced hundreds of sites, and the Chinese government has even acknowledged the hacks.



In what would seem to be related news, it was widely reported yesterday that the Chinese government blocked access to all foreign websites for over an hour. Speculation for the causes ranged from damaged cables as a result of the earthquake off Indonesia Wednesday, to the testing of a “kill switch” designed to sever the Chinese internet from the rest of the world.

The “Anonymous China” group launched its twitter account on March 30th and now has nearly 7,000 followers, from which it has been detailing its activities. It was endorsed by the official Anonymous twitter account, @YourAnonNews, which has built up a following of over 560,000 twitter users over the last several years.

The group has acknowledged that they are not Chinese nor are they based in China, made evident by their poor Chinese language skills, but they claim to have recruited some Chinese hackers, and are aiming for more.

This is the “mission statement” of sorts that was posted (in both Chinese and English) on the website pastebin:

Hello, we are Anonymous.

All these years the Chinese Government has subjected their people to unfair laws and unhealthy processes.

People, each of you suffers from tyranny of that regime.

Fight for justice, fight for freedom, fight for democracy!

In the defaces and leaks in this day, we demonstrate our revolt to the Chinese system. It has to stop! We aren’t asking you for nothing, just saying to protest, to revolt yourself, to be the free person you always want to be! So, we are writing this message to tell you that you should protest, you should revolt yourself protesting and who has the skills for hacking and programming and design and other “computer things” come to our IRC: http://2.webchat.anonops.com/ channel: #GlobalRevolution .

We are Anonymous.

We are Legion.

We do not forgive.

We do not forget.

Expect us.

Can they actually take down the “Great Firewall of China?”

Probably not. As Emil points out, the firewall is a “massive and complicated system,” and he is certainly far more qualified to make that sort of judgement than I.

But it will sure be fun to watch them try.

