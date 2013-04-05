North Korea's Official Twitter And Flickr Accounts Hacked By 'Anonymous'

Twitter and Flicker accounts linked to the North Korean government appear to have been hacked in what appears to be an ongoing attack on the state by Anonymous-linked hackers.



The “Uriminzokkiri” accounts — used by the North Korean government for official propaganda — on both sites appear to have been taken over some time earlier today. It appears that North Korea hasn’t got control of the accounts back yet, judging by the postings.

An DDOS attack at the weekend took down several North Korean government websites. The attack was labelled #OpNorthKorea.

Here’s the Twitter account at the time of writing:

Here’s the Flickr account:

It’s not the most mature of hacks, as seen in this “Wanted” poster of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that shows him as a pig with a Mickey Mouse tattoo that was uploaded to the Flickr account:

Flickr

