Anonymous Declares War On 'Revenge Porn' Founder Hunter Moore

The entrepreneur who has made a living hijacking people’s personal lives has fallen prey to an Internet attack on his own privacy.Hunter Moore has launched two sites that let users post naked pictures of their exes or enemies.



Now computer hacker group Anonymous is fighting back with Operation Hunt Hunter, which aimed to “take down Hunter Moore,” the group said in a statement.

The hijack, which was first reported Thursday by BetaBeat, attacked Moore’s servers and his merchandise chain, and it defaced Moore’s site.

Anonymous claims to have evidence Moore that doesn’t verify he isn’t posting pictures of minors, as well as proof that Moore uses drugs and drinks and drives.

