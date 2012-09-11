GoDaddy: We Weren't Hacked, We Just Had A Network Problem

GoDaddy.com and the millions of sites hosted on its servers went down yesterday.
A member of the Anonymous hacker group claimed responsibility for the outage, but GoDaddy denies that it was hacked.
In a release it said, “We have determined the service outage was due to a series of internal network events that corrupted router data tables.”
