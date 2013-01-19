Anonymous Has Taken Over Argentina's Bureau Of Statistics Website

International hacking group Anonymous has taken over INDEC, Argentina’s Bureau of Statistics, Urgente24 reports. Authorities have yet to reclaim the site since the group announced the hacking over Twitter yesterday.



Argentina has come under intense international pressure for INDEC’s inflation statistics. Last month, the International Monetary Fund met to discuss whether or not the country should be penalised for refusing to reform a system that has lead to fines and jail time for statisticians who insist official government numbers are too low.

In September, IMF Christine Lagarde said the country may need to be “red carded.” To which Argentina’s President, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner replied that her country would “accept no threats or pressure” from the IMF.

The IMF is set to decide Argentina’s fate at the end of the month.

On Monday, INDEC announced Argentine inflation for 2012 at 18.4%. Independant analysts put it at 25.6%.

Meanwhile, obviously, Anonymous is getting its message across. “Así responde el pueblo a sus mentiras NADIE vive con $5,50” — This is how the people respond to your lies. No one lives on $5.50,” the group said in a tweet (according to Urgente24).

In the Tweet below, they say that they will cede control of the website when the Argentine government stops lying.

From Anonymous:

Photo: Twitter

At this point we haven’t heard from President Fernandez de Kirchner, who’s known for her fiery rhetoric, so we’ll see how it all shakes out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.