Anonymous Hackers Claim To Have Infiltrated North Korea's Intranet And Stolen Military Documents

The collective of hackers known as “Anonymous” is making a bold new claim that it has hacked North Korea’s intranet and stolen secret military documents.



“The only power you have are missiles and nuclear,” a video promoting the attack says.”We are more powerful than that. You cannot destroy ideas with missiles.”

This is the second time the group has hacked the North Korean government. In the first instance, they took over state websites and government Flickr and Twitter accounts. Once inside they posted ridiculous images, including one depicting North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un depicted as a pig with a Mickey Mouse tattoo.

It wasn’t the most mature of hacks, and likely just ruffled the feathers of the North Korean regime. If they were indeed able to obtain state secrets and military documents this time around, the effect could be more substantive.

At the very least, it’s a more impressive hack — getting into the North Korean intranet is a much tougher task than gaining control of a Twitter account.

While NK News has expressed scepticism that hackers were able to execute that task, an Anonymous hacker has told South Korean media that there are three access points that tether the North Korean intranet to the outside world, including a server in China, which is where they claim to have broken in. They cited a May 12 event where the North Korean intranet was halted for two minutes as evidence of their hack.

The group has taken perceived malefactors in the past — including people who watch child pornography, the Westboro Baptist Church, and the Ugandan government.

The group says they will release the results of their hack on North Korea on June 25, the 63rd anniversary of the start of the Korean War. Stay Posted for updates.

Here’s the video announcement:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=hmjlzbxljDk

