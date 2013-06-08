Hacker Who Helped Expose Steubenville Could Get More Prison Time Than The 2 Convicted Rapists

A protester wearing an Anonymous-style mask poses in front of the Jefferson County Courthouse, where the trial is taking place.

A 26-year-old cybersecurity consultant who made the rape of a 16-year-old in Steubenville, Ohio a national outrage has been raided by the FBI, Mother Jones reports.



Deric Lostutter — previously known as KYAnonymous — identified himself in an exclusive interview to Mother Jones.

The young hacker now says he was the face behind a mask in a video uploaded onto the fan page of Steubenville’s Big Red football team. Several team members were believed to have raped and humiliated a drunk West Virginia girl at a series of parties in August.

Two of the football players were actually charged and found guilty of rape. They were sentenced to one and two years of juvenile detention. (It’s possible more people could be charged in the case.)

But now one of the hackers who brought national attention to their crime could be locked up longer than they will be. Lostutter could go to prison for 10 years if he’s convicted of hacking into Big Red’s fan page, Mother Jones reports.

In April, the FBI raided his Kentucky home and left with his computers and XBox. He was handcuffed and kept outside during the raid, he says.

Lostutter admits to being the guy in the video on Big Red’s page but he denies actually hacking it.

“I stood up for a rape victim, I shared information that was public, I had an opinion, and now I am needing you to stand up for me,” he wrote on his blog.

Crime blogger Alexandria Goddard is largely credited with preserving the flurry of social media postings sent by Steubenville teenagers after the rape. Those postings ultimately helped convict Trent Mays, 17, and Ma’lik Richmond, 16, since the unnamed victim couldn’t actually remember her rape.

KnightSec, the Anonymous offshoot Lostutter belonged to, also brought attention to the case, posting a horrifying video of a Big Red football player joking about the rape and calling on the public to demand players be prosecuted.

