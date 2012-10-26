Anonymous Hacked Into Private Accounts Of Police Officers And Sent Them Emails

Photo: Flickr/Sklathill

Police are investigating after internet hacking group Anonymous “compromised” the security of a web forum and obtained the private email addresses of officers.Members of hacking group Anonymous retrieved the personal email details of private and serving officers from a website, and emailed them directly.



In a message addressed to “members of our U.K. police and armed forces”, they told officers and servicemen to “stand with us” in an upcoming campaign.

The security breach, which happened in a third-party web forum rather than official police computers, is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Central e-Crime unit.

A spokesman insisted no Met Police systems had been compromised and confirmed inquiries were ongoing.

The message, sent to officers who had registered with a police-related internet forum, said in part: “We call on you to do the right thing for once and stand with us, not against us, as we are doing this for YOUR benefit too.

“Under your uniform you are one of us and we are you. United we stand and can make this world a better place for all of us.

“We are not against you, only against the evil system that you defend, and we appeal to your consciences to stop protecting the traitors and banksters, and protect us from them instead.”

The message, asking recipients to join a day of action next month, ends: “Brothers in arms, join us and end wars and poverty. United we stand.”

A spokesman for the Met this afternoon confirmed trhe e-Crime unit were aware of a “number of incidents whereby emails purporting to be from members of the group Anonymous have been sent to the private email accounts of former and current police personnel”.

“It would appear that a third party forum has been compromised and personal email details retrieved,” he said.

“All officers within the organisation have been advised to take precautionary steps to protect the security of their personal email accounts.”

