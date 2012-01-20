Anonymous Has Hacked The Department Of Justice, Universal Music And RIAA Websites In Retaliation For Megaupload

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

Anonymous has claimed responsibility for hacking the Department of Justice, Universal Music Group, and RIAA websites. According to their Twitter account, it’s in retaliation for the federal shutdown of file-sharing site Megaupload.com.



(via Gizmodo)

UPDATE: Gizmodo’s reporting that the MPAA.org and U.S. Copyright Office websites are also down.

Here’s the story about how the feds shut down Megaupload and charged the CEO with Piracy ➜

