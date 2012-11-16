US

Anonymous To Netanyahu: 'You Won't Shut Off Gaza's Internet On Our Watch'

Geoffrey Ingersoll

Anonymous recently inserted itself into the Gaza conflict in a big way, basically telling the Israeli government that it will not, under any circumstances, shut down the internet or any means of communication in the strip.

The hacktivist group has a history of confronting governments.

Watch below:

Produced by Robert Libetti

UPDATE: Based on recent reports that Israeli citizens may have already lost, or can lose the internet, Anonymous members are now working on a Hebrew translation of the hacktivist internet carepackage.
[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/50a5323469beddd565000001/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="Gaza Anonymous" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]
[credit provider="via Twitter" url="https://twitter.com/DBCOOPA/status/269135890897588224"]

 



