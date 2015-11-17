Anonymous declares 'war' on ISIS

The international activist group Anonymous has declared “war” on ISIS, the extremist militant group that claimed responsibility for the deadly attacks in Paris over the weekend.

Anonymous posted a video to YouTube on Saturday. In the video, a person wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, who claims to represent Anonymous, said the group intends to hunt down the members of ISIS, adding “we will find you, and we will not let you go.”

“We will launch the biggest operation ever against you,” Anonymous said. “Expect massive cyber attacks.”

As for what Anonymous plans to do exactly, that’s uncertain. But Anonymous could disrupt ISIS’s communications (via social media and other websites) through distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, or it could try hacking ISIS computers to share the identities of its members. For as long as the group has existed, Anonymous has operated almost exclusively online and has done most its work through hacking and these DDoS attacks.

Anonymous’s video against ISIS has been watched nearly a million times on YouTube. The hacktivist collective created a similar video after Charlie Hebdo, the satirical French magazine, was attacked by terrorists in January. Around that time, the group started taking down extremist websites and running social media campaigns against the terrorist organisation.

“The French people are stronger than you and will come out of this atrocity even stronger,” Anonymous said in its newest video.

You can watch the whole video from Anonymous below.

