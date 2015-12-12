Anonymous just declared war on Donald Trump

The hacking group Anonymous has formally announced its next target: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

An Anonymous-associated Twitter account said on Friday that the group had taken down the website for New York City’s Trump Towers

as a “statement against racism and hatred.”

Trump Towers NY site taken down as statement against racism and hatred. https://t.co/n5ftLrOs1P (what you see is cloudflare offline backup)

— Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) December 11, 2015

The Trump Towers website appears to be operational now, but the tweet from Anonymous claims it is running as an offline backup. A tweet from an Anonymous member on December 9 shows the hacker attempting to take down the Trump Towers website.

Trump recently called for a ban on all Muslims entering the US, which Anonymous denounces in a video posted to YouTube on December 9 that also warns Trump to “think twice” about his stance.

Here’s part of the script from the Anonymous video, which depicts the speaker wearing a Guy Fawkes mask.

Donald Trump, it has come to our attention that you want to ban all Muslims from entering the United States. This policy is going to have a huge impact. This is what ISIS wants. The more Muslims feel sad, the more ISIS feels they can recruit them. The more the United States appears to be targeting Muslims, not just radical Muslims, you can be sure that ISIS will be putting that on their social media campaign. Donald Trump, think twice before you speak anything. You have been warned, Mr. Donald Trump.

And here’s the video:

