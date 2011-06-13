ANONYMOUS: BERNANKE IS NEXT

Anonymous has set its sights on Ben Bernanke.



The most well-known hacker group, Anonymous, uploaded a video message to youtube yesterday calling for Fed Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke to resign, among other things. It’s embedded below.

The video begins with Bernanke saying he is 100% confident of his ability to control the income disparity in the U.S. — the largest of any industrialized country in the world — on 60 Minutes.

Then it says:

“Democrats have failed us, Republicans have failed us… It is time for us to stand up for ourselves… We must fight back against the organised criminal class… We must launch “operation Empire State rebellion. The operation will commence on June 14th…Operation Empire State Rebellion Engaged.”

Anonymous first called for Bernanke to resign on March 12.

The group’s latest Youtube video has this description: In this new video release, “as a first step,” Anonymous has called for public protests beginning on June 14th, continuing “until Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke steps down.” To make their case, they have presented a list of recent scandalous Federal Reserve actions.

The group also provided a Google Map guide to a series of protests, aimed to “* End the campaign finance and lobbying racket* Break up the Fed & Too Big to Fail banks* Enforce RICO laws against organised criminal class* Order Ben Bernanke to step down.”

Details of Flag Day rebellion are described on the Google Map site as such:

This Flag Day, Tuesday June 14th, we will launch a non-violent social movement with this list of demands:

* End the campaign finance and lobbying racket

*Break up the Fed & Too Big to Fail banks

* Enforce RICO laws against organised criminal class

* Order Ben Bernanke to step down

The Banks – #BofA #Citibank #Chase #WF #Ally

Tweet: See FLAG DAY http://bit.ly/mdtXF3 #OpESR

Click on the $ on the map for rally info: #NYC #DC #Chicago #SF #STL #OKC #Flint #WI #Monterey

Here is more information about the Flag Day protest >

The movement has also been referred to as, “CTRL+ALT_BERNANKE.”

Here is the Anonymous video message:

The video was published the same day that the “major IMF hacker breach” was reported by the New York Times. Anonymous previously warned that it would attack the IMF on June 1st. However the IMF says the hack took place before the IMF chief, DSK, was arrested for attempted rape on May 15. Someone familiar with the matter says that a foreign government was behind the attack.

