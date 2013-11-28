Anonymous Baseball Writer Sold Their Hall Of Fame Vote To Deadspin

In a move designed to make a “mockery and farce” of the baseball Hall of Fame voting process, the folks at

Deadspin.comhave bought one of the nearly 600 votes from an anonymous baseball writer.

According to Tim Marchman of Deadspin, they will “turn [the vote] over the public.” However, at this time they have not yet decided how exactly to do that.

At this point it is unknown who sold their vote to Deadspin. However, the voter is expected to reveal their identity after the vote has been cast.

Last year, 573 votes were cast in the Hall of Fame voting. Those votes belong to writers that have been members of the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) for at least 10 consecutive years as well as former members that are now lifetime honorary members.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.