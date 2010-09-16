Anonymous Goldmanite: Obama Needs To Look Like He's Bashing Us But He Doesn't Really Give A S#!T

Someone at Goldman verbalized many people’s worst nightmare and some people’s happy place:



A senior executive at Goldman told Gasparino: “Obama couldn’t give a shit about all this anti-Wall Street stuff. He needs to bash us to get his bullshit financial reform through Congress.” – Charlie Gasparino’s new book, Bought And Paid For

It’s too bad Gasparino keeps them anonymous. You can picture that coming out of the mouth of on anyone Wall Street.

Like Gary Cohn, who yelled “I’m sick of the bullsh%t!” at Harry Reid.

So now it’s like no one said it, and everyone at Goldman said it, all at the same time.

Watch how Obama’s relationship with Wall Street quickly progressed from friendship to anger >>>

