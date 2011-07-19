Hacking Group "Anonymous" Is Making Its Own Social Network

Photo: Dylan Love

Famed cyber-troublemakers Anonymous are taking things into their own hands after Google removed their Google+ profile and blocked their Gmail account.In retaliation, Anonymous is starting their own social network, dubbed “AnonPlus.”



In a rather grandiose manifesto on the splash page, AnonPlus.com currently reads:

“Welcome to AnonPlus. This will be your future. This will be our future. Today, we welcome you to begin anew…to watch this glorious incipience happen – one upon which you will never turn your back on. Welcome to the Revolution – a new social network where there is no fear…of censorship…of blackout…nor of holding back. Life is what you make of it – and we are making it. As you step through into the coming weeks, months, and years with us…they will know that we’ve arrived. There will be no more oppression. There will be no more tyranny. We are the people and we are Anonymous. We have arrived.”

