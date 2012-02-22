Anonymous And Internet Advocates: Where's Your H.R. 1981 Outrage?

UPDATE Feb. 19, 6:10pm ET: Our videocast explaining H.R. 1981 in-depth is posted in full below; the video was featured on YouTube’s U.S. homepage yesterday and this morning, thanks to the tremendous level of interest from readers.



Background: H.R. 1981, the nefariously entitled “Protecting Children From Internet Pornographers Act,” is actually a wide-ranging Internet surveillance bill that has no place in the United States of America. (Why not call it the Protecting Kittens From Harm Act? Or the American Prosperity Guarantee Act — just a B.S. name so that politicians in the House and Senate are strong-armed into voting for it, even though it contains utterly insane 1984-style Big Brother surveillance provisions. WebProNews recently called H.R. 1981 a “turd wrapped in cotton candy,” actually one of the more diplomatic assessments of the bill.)

It’s on the fast-track to becoming law, and it’s authored by Rep. Lamar Smith, who created SOPA.

I hope Anonymous and Internet free speech advocates like the EFF will inform their public about H.R. 1981 before it’s too late.

Unlike SOPA, this one isn’t getting the full court press. Almost no one knows about it.

The government has already taken away your right to a trial and attorney under NDAA. Now they want to monitor all of your online activity, and store it for a full year. As guest expert Chalise Grogan explains in today’s videocast (watch it below), this is deeply troubling for a number of reasons:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Follow David Seaman and The DL Show: http://twitter.com/d_seaman and on Google+.

Tags: SOPA, Anonymous, Big Brother

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.