Australian inflation is threatening to reach a 12-year high as floods and the Ukraine conflict drive up costs

Inflation is threatening to reach a 12-year high as floods and the Ukraine conflict drive up costs, as Australia meets other developed nations that have battled surging prices this year.

Diana Mousina, economist at AMP, said growing inflation pressures were no longer looking transitory in Australia in light of the barrage of uncertainty over the past two weeks.

“Commodity supply disruptions from the Russia/Ukraine war are resulting in higher commodity prices,” Mousina said in a note released on Monday, adding “Australian flooding across the east coast also means the likelihood of higher prices for fruit and vegetables in the near-term.”

This could add pressure on the RBA — which has been intensifying in the face of global inflation in the early months of 2022 — to raise interest rates ahead of its planned August timeline.

AMP projects the Russia-Ukraine conflict combined with the supply chain impacts of the floods will add 0.5 percentage points to March quarter headline inflation and 0.2 percentage points in the June quarter.

This will lead to annual inflation growth of just over 5% by the middle of the year and around 4.5% by December.

More fuel for rising inflation

Prices for commodities including oil, gas, coal and wheat have risen over the past two weeks in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The price hikes follow ballooning global inflation — particularly across food and energy — that was concerning markets and central banks even before the most recent Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Inflation in the world’s biggest economies hit a 25-year high in mid-January, driven by energy and food prices pushed up by supply chain delays among other factors, and US inflation hit an unexpected 40-year high in February.

Over the past fortnight, commodity prices which had been creeping higher off the back of a supply chain hangover from recent outbreaks, have risen as Russia and Ukraine have closed to trade.

It has raised concerns over the conflict’s potential impact on inflation, the operations of multinational corporations and energy prices, along with the flow of energy to Europe.

Australia’s average gas price has jumped to about 17% higher than the 12-month average, with the country’s average gas price surging to nearly 184 cents per litre at the end of last week.

Similarly, the benchmark price for coal in Asia surged 42% last week to $609 ($US446) a tonne, while one-off cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) soared more than 40% to a six-month high.

Australian farmers have also been told the cost of wheat could skyrocket as a consequence of the closure of Russia and Ukraine, which combined account for nearly a quarter of the world’s total exports.

Agribusiness banking specialist Rabobank has warned global wheat prices could rise another 61% from current levels, with Australian wheat experts likely to see rapidly rising demand.

Mousina said added pressures on Australian inflation were likely to impact the RBA’s rate rises for 2022.

“Because of the further boost to underlying inflation in Australia, our view on the Reserve Bank has changed and we now expect the first rate hike in June as March quarter inflation and wages data is likely to be much higher than the RBA anticipate,” she said.

Business confidence rebounds ahead of crises

Business conditions and confidence strengthened in February as the Omicron wave eased and momentum from late 2021 was regained, according to NAB’s Monthly Business Survey for February.

While the rebound came on the back of a rise in employment — a result of strong labour demand as well as improvements in trading and profitability — the figures reflect conditions ahead of the east coast flooding and Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Businesses continued to report elevated costs growth.

Final product price inflation remained elevated with retail prices strengthening to over 2% in quarterly terms, the report found, suggesting costs are being passed on to consumers.

However the report noted prices continue to be driven more by “temporary purchase cost factors” rather than more sustained wage and labour cost pressures.

Alan Oster, group chief economist at NAB, said the data showed confidence continued to improve, with increased costs seen to be a blip rather than an ongoing concern.

“That said, the survey for the month was largely completed before the invasion of Ukraine, so we will have to wait to see how big the impact of the conflict will be on confidence,” Oster said.

NAB expects to see inflation rise ahead of its next report.

“While survey price measures differ from official measures in important ways, the results suggest another quarter of strong inflation is likely when March quarter CPI is released next month,” Oster said.