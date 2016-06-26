18 annoying things job candidates do that make hiring managers not like them

When you go in for a job interview, it’s imperative that you make a stellar first (and lasting) impression.

But you can’t rely solely on your impressive answers to get the job. You need to behave professionally, too.

As it turns out, there are tons of small mistakes you can make that could end up costing you the job.

To help you figure out what you should and shouldn’t do during the job interview, we looked at responses to the question, “Employers of Reddit, what is a prejudice you hold against the people you interview?” which was recently posted on Reddit by okmann98.

Here’s what respondents came up with:

Natalie Walters contributed to an earlier version of this article.

