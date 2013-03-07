The 9 Most Annoying Quotes From Taylor Swift's Vanity Fair Cover Story

Photo: Peter Lindbergh for Vanity Fair
Taylor Swift appears on the April cover of Vanity Fair.In an online preview from the 23-year-old singer’s interview with VF contributing editor Nancy Jo Sales, Swift talks everything from her love life and the house she reportedly bought next to the Kennedys in Hyannis Port to Amy Poehler and Tina Fey’s Golden Globes jab.
But instead of coming off sweet and humble like her public persona so desperately wants you to believe she is, the interview is aggressive and very defensive.
Swift better be careful, she’s getting dangerously close to love-to-hate Anne Hathaway territory in the public eye.
THE QUOTE: 'Although one of Swift's rules is that she doesn't go into the personal details of any of her relationships, she authorised someone to discuss them with Sales.'
WHY IT'S ANNOYING: Who is this 'someone' and why wouldn't Swift want them on the record? Because, we agree with E! Online, that someone is totally Taylor Swift. For one, 'someone' speaks just like Swift. Secondly, if it was actually a member of Swift's team or a close friend of hers, what is the harm in attributing that if it's already on the record?
We doubt Swift would feel comfortable or allow anyone else to speak about her romantic relationships other than herself. And unless the unnamed source is Swift's therapist, the person seems to have more emotional insight into the singer's romantic life than a friend would likely have.
THE QUOTE: The unnamed source on Swift's relationship with boy bander Harry Styles and why it ended: 'When they were in London together he disappears one night and after that it was like he just didn't want to keep going.
2. She blames age as the reason her relationships haven't worked, but has said differently in the past.
