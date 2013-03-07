The 9 Most Annoying Quotes From Taylor Swift's Vanity Fair Cover Story

Photo: Peter Lindbergh for Vanity Fair

Taylor Swift appears on the April cover of Vanity Fair.In an online preview from the 23-year-old singer’s interview with VF contributing editor Nancy Jo Sales, Swift talks everything from her love life and the house she reportedly bought next to the Kennedys in Hyannis Port to Amy Poehler and Tina Fey’s Golden Globes jab.



But instead of coming off sweet and humble like her public persona so desperately wants you to believe she is, the interview is aggressive and very defensive.

Swift better be careful, she’s getting dangerously close to love-to-hate Anne Hathaway territory in the public eye.

