The Annoying Orange From YouTube Is Looking For A TV Deal, Already Talking With Major Network

Photo: Twitter

Hit YouTube series The Annoying Orange is shooting a pilot, and is in talks with the Cartoon Network, its creator Dane Boedigheimer tells us.While Boedigheimer has done pretty well for himself on YouTube, he’s probably looking for a bump in recognition and pay by getting on TV. (He also dreams of making films some day.)



Boedigheimer, also known as Dane Boe, has been making YouTube videos since 2006 with plenty of viral hits and other videos centered on talking food. He created the first Annoying Orange video in October 2009, thinking it would be a one-time thing.

However, after receiving a bunch of positive feedback and requests to make more videos featuring the Annoying Orange, Boedigheimer churned out a few more videos until spinning off the series onto its own YouTube channel.

Since its inception in January 2010, the Annoying Orange channel has garnered close to half a billion views and over 1.6 million subscribers – making it the eight most subscribed-to YouTube channel of all-time.

Previous YouTube stars to make the leap to television/film have had mixed results. The Gregory Brothers are shooting a pilot, as well, and Fred had a movie that was TV-only.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.