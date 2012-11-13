If you watch football, you’ve probably been exposed to the NFL’s latest attempt to brainwash its audience with its NFL Mobile on Verizon ad campaign.



One version of the ad features a nerdy office guy who, at first, knows nothing about football.

After he gets NFL Mobile, though, not only is he a football expert, but he also becomes a better dressed, better groomed man who’s popular with his co-workers. NFL Mobile also motivated the guy to go to the gym and get in better shape, apparently.

Another version of the ad features a crazy cat lady who calls NFL Mobile “purr-fect.” Like the guy, she also becomes a better dressed, better groomed person throughout the commercial — not to mention she’s a hit with the guys because guys like football and not crazy cat ladies.

This NFL-Verizon ad campaign has been going on for the past month or so, and we’ll probably see more of these commercials as the season progresses.

Basically, watching football makes you a more attractive and likeable person, according to the NFL.

See how the NFL is brainwashing its audience with subliminal messaging below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

