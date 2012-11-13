US

The NFL Is Brainwashing Its Audience With Subliminal Messaging

William Wei

If you watch football, you’ve probably been exposed to the NFL’s latest attempt to brainwash its audience with its NFL Mobile on Verizon ad campaign.

One version of the ad features a nerdy office guy who, at first, knows nothing about football. 

After he gets NFL Mobile, though, not only is he a football expert, but he also becomes a better dressed, better groomed man who’s popular with his co-workers. NFL Mobile also motivated the guy to go to the gym and get in better shape, apparently.

Another version of the ad features a crazy cat lady who calls NFL Mobile “purr-fect.” Like the guy, she also becomes a better dressed, better groomed person throughout the commercial — not to mention she’s a hit with the guys because guys like football and not crazy cat ladies.

This NFL-Verizon ad campaign has been going on for the past month or so, and we’ll probably see more of these commercials as the season progresses.

Basically, watching football makes you a more attractive and likeable person, according to the NFL.

See how the NFL is brainwashing its audience with subliminal messaging below:

