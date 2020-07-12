Halfway through 2020, I've driven dozens of cars, trucks, and SUVs. See all the features I've found most annoying.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Yes, there was even something about the Lamborghini EVO Spyder that I didn’t like.

I test and review dozens of cars, trucks, and SUVs every year.

Most are wonderful. But there are some things that annoy me.

At the halfway point of 2020, I decided to round up all the features that disappointed me so far.

At the halfway point of every year, I like to pause for a moment and reflect on all the vehicles I’ve driven, savour the great experiences and roadway thrills and … amass a list of complaints!

Actually, I usually do this at the end of the year, but in 2020 I’ve decided to up my timetable. Part of this is because I’ve gotten behind the wheel of A LOT of cars at this point.

A caveat: These days, most cars are wonderful, at least compared to the dreadful sets of wheels that we routinely had to deal with in past eras. The auto industry has done a very good job of giving customers what they want and improving reliability and performance.

But there are still some fails.

Here’s a rundown of everything that’s annoyed me so far:

The dashboard cupholder …

… in the Porsche 911 Turbo S. What a staggeringly great machine! But that retractable cupholder is useless.

The flimsy plastic hood latch …

… on the Maserati Levante GT. Admittedly, other Fiat Chrysler vehicles have suffered from this component, which I expect will fail well before the warranty runs out.

Fake plastic vents …

… on the Toyota GR Supra 2.0 and 3.0. The updated Supras are pretty nifty cars, but the extraneous plastic adornment isn’t.

The carbon fibre wing …

… On the Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster. The car is magnificent, and the wing would be helpful to keep the back tires glued to the tarmac on a track. But it spoils the design of the rear.

The infotainment system …

… And infotainment interface …

… In the Aston Martin DB11 …

… And V8 Vantage. The system is borrowed from Mercedes, but it’s an older generation and quite difficult to use.

BY THE WAY, the passenger-side hood release …

… in the Aston Vantage was so well-hidden that many owners might never find it.

The rear end of …

… The Porsche Cayenne Coupé. The Cayenne is already a marginally attractive vehicle, and while the Coupé’s fastback styling is an improvement, the back quarters remain a problem.

The infotainment system …

… In the Nissan Titan full-size pickup truck. I quite like the old Titan, and the infotainment setup gets the job done. But it needs to be updated.

It could be worse, of course. It could be the infotainment system …

… In the Nissan Frontier, a midsize pickup. It’s an ageing design that has been gently upgraded ahead of a new truck, but the infotainment has DNA that seems borrowed from the early 2000s.

The mock grille …

,,, on the Chevy Bolt EV. Electric cars don’t need to suck in air to mix with gas to power their engines, so why do they need pretend grilles?

The lack of a running board step …

… On the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon. The missing feature made climbing in and out a challenge.

While we’re at it, although the Gladiator’s 3.6-litre V6 is a stalwart …

… The pop rod for the hood is quite difficult to deploy.

The shifter in …

… The Lamborghini Huracán EVO Spyder. Awesome car, and many folks like the jet-fighter-inspired shifter. I feel like it was stolen from a Cylon raider.

The square infotainment screen in the round central dash …

… Of the MINI Cooper SE electric. The car is fun to drive, but the ill-fitting screen reminds one that MINIs once had a far more interesting dashboard design, pre-infotainment era.

The design of …

… The Mercedes-Benz GLB 250. It could have been because I don’t like white SUVs, but the GLC was blandly forgettable.

The 1.6-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder engine …

… in the Kia Soul GT-Line. The cute ute sends 201 horsepower though a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, which is terrible. Worse, the motor has rough turbo lag.

The dated interior …

… Of the Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400. Infiniti is losing ground to other luxury sedans due to its reluctance to bring interiors up to speed.

The performance of …

… The Cadillac CT4-V. As a V-car, this Caddy should be something special. But the 2.7-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder doesn’t exactly roar to life, and the car doesn’t liven up until it hits decent highway speeds.

