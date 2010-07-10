Common E-mail Habits That Could Be Pissing Off Your Co-workers

Lifehacker recently asked its readers to send in the e-mail habits that irritate them the most.



Some were obvious (“quit hitting ‘reply all’ unnecessarily!”), but a few caught us by surprise.

The “Sent from my iPhone” message that concludes many peoples’ mobile emails seemed to cause a lot of frustration from those who wrote in.

According to reader Paul Duke, “‘Sent from my iPhone’ may as well say ‘I don’t know how to change my settings, or am too pretentious to try’.”

One remedy? Make it cheeky. Nausher Cholavaram suggested: “‘Sent from my iPhone’ sounds lame, but ‘iTyped with my iThumbs’ sounds good.”

Another offender was the term “cheers” as a sign-off. Reader Allyson Robinson noted that “the sender is almost never (a) British or (b) sharing a drink with me.”

Other noted annoyances: multi-paragraph legal disclaimers, “Please consider the environment before printing this email” messages, and attached logos.

