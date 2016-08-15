25 words and phrases you're using at work that your coworkers can't stand

Photo: The Office/ IMDb.

We’re all guilty of using office jargon from time to time. But when you begin to abuse buzzwords and clichés — or worse, use them improperly — it becomes a problem.

These words and phrases are annoying and confusing (and often meaningless). When you’re communicating with busy people in the business world, they don’t have the time to decipher your message.

“You need to avoid business jargon and be clear in order to get your point across and be heard,” Darlene Price, president of Well Said, Inc., and author of “Well Said! Presentations and Conversations That Get Results,” previously told Business Insider.

She says most clichés were once a fresh, creative way of expressing a popular thought or common idea. “But because of long, excessive use, each phrase has lost its originality, impact, and even meaning.”

To highlight the most obnoxious and overused buzzwords out there, cloud communication company GetVoIP created the following infographic. It features 25 common words and phrases that your coworkers can’t stand, and how much their use has grown over the past 30 years (calculated using Google’s Ngram Viewer tool):

NOW WATCH: 5 professions that are more profitable than playing in the NFL



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.