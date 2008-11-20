We’re pleased to be a media sponsor of the Crunchies, TechCrunch’s start-up Oscars show in San Francisco in January. We watched jealously from the other coast last year as everyone walked the red carpet. This year, happily, we’ll be a part of it.



We’ll have more on this in the next few weeks, but for now here’s the official write up. Start nominating companies today!

Announcing The Second Annual Crunchies Awards

Sure the economy is kicking the crap out of us, so it seems especially important that we take time to celebrate the best tech accomplishments of the year and remember what went right in 2008.

The Crunchies, our sometimes kitschy and irreverent awards ceremony, is back for v2. Join GigaOm, VentureBeat and Silicon Alley Insider, and TechCrunch as co-hosts and masters in ceremonies on Friday January 9, 2009 at 7:30 pm the Herbst theatre in San Francisco.

Starting today, you can nominate your favourite companies and products for consideration in fifteen different award categories. Our focus is start-ups, but big companies and products can be considered as well. Self nominations are welcome. Grab a badge here and get your community to support you for finalist consideration. Nominations are open through December 10, 2008 midnight pst.

The Crunchies co-hosts will choose five finalists per award category based on the submitted nominations and the company accomplishments made in 2008. Popular voting will open on December 15 and run through January 5, 2009 midnight pst. The full rules are here.

Just like last year, don’t come expecting a highly produced Oscars ceremony. But that doesn’t mean it won’t be extremely entertaining. We have a number of special surprises, and we promise a great evening with the community to celebrate our technology and tenacity together.

As ever, we need the help of sponsors to make the evening possible. Sponsors of all shapes and sizes appreciated. Please contact Jeanne Logozzo or Heather Harde if want to participate in the awards ceremony or reception to follow.

Make someone’s year. Nominate a company for a Crunchie today.

[Photography provided by Zivity]

