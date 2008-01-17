Announcing The SAI Macworld Predictions Game Winner!

Dear SAI readers: We love you.

But we are worried about your predictive abilities. Our Macworld Predictions Game asked you to divine what Steve Jobs would unveil Tuesday, and where AAPL shares would close at the end of the day. How to put this politely… you guys weren’t very good.

That said, we do have a winner: Bartek Ringlewski, who got 3 points for his picks:

Very Likely: Jobs announces iTunes movie rentals, announces the SDK for iPhone will be released in the near future. iPhone will have updated version software 1.3 which allows users to move icons on the home screen, add book marks, send multiple SMS messages at one time, and GSM based location for Google Maps.

Likely: Jobs releases ultra mobile tablet mac book which incorporates multi-touch. Stock Price: Jumps 3-5% – tempered by an overall down market resulting from new write-down announcements by banks.

How’d we score your entries? As broadly and generously as possible. Unfortunately, just like the SATs, incorrect guesses counted against you — we subtracted a point for each wrong answer.

Bartek got one point each for iTunes movie rentals, iPhone SDK, iPhone software update, and ultra-mobile MacBook. He lost a point for his stock prediction — he didn’t accurately peg Apple’s closing price ($169.04).

Few did well in our game — 75% of entrants got negative scores — but perhaps that reflects poorly on us: It’s not the students that failed the test, it’s the test that failed the students. Etc. In any event, kudos to Bjorn Tipling for winning the “most amusing runner-up” award. And thank you all for playing. See you next January!



