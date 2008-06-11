Announcing The SAI 3G iPhone Prediction Contest Winner! (AAPL)

Congratulations, Chan — you’re the winner of our first (and last) 3G iPhone prediction contest. Your prize is… this post!



On June 2, we asked you, our readers, to predict the 3G iPhone features that Apple boss Steve Jobs would announce during his WWDC keynote. We also asked you to predict the day the iPhone would go on sale, and Apple’s June 9 closing stock price.

If you click through to Chan’s entry, you’ll see that he wasn’t the most prescient feature predictor, and he got the sales date and stock price totally wrong. But his entry was short, so he wasn’t as heavily penalised for wrong guesses as most people were. (Almost everyone got negative scores.)

A lot of our readers were betting that the new iPhone would have built-in instant messaging, a better camera and video recording features — and were let down. (As are we.) And no one guessed the iPhone’s U.S. sale date — July 11 — so no one got those bonus points.

A special runner-up award to Aleem, who was the only person to guess Apple’s June 9 closing stock price within a dollar. Aleem guessed $181.60, which was a penny lower than Apple’s real close, $181.61.

Next time — Macworld ’09, probably — we promise we’ll make the contest easier. Thanks to all for playing.

