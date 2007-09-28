Announcing The SA 100...Please Send Us Your Input!

We’re pleased to announce that we’re deep into the preparation of this year’s Silicon Alley 100–our annual list of the 100 most influential and important people in the New York digital community. This year’s list will include executives, investors (venture capital, private equity, angels), financiers, attorneys, journalists, analysts, commentators, philanthropists, and others who make extraordinary contributions to New York’s digital industries.



So far, we’ve narrowed the list down from several hundred worthy candidates to about a hundred and 50 finalists, and we’ll be making the final cuts and ranking decisions in the next couple of weeks. And this is where we need your help!

The folks on our editorial and advisory teams know a lot about what’s going on the New York digital community, but we will never know everything. So please help us improve the list by forwarding this post around and sending any of the following to [email protected]:

Nominees (please include detailed reasoning).

Quiet but important community contributions by individuals that we might have missed.

Overblown, undeserved hype about individuals that we might have been fooled by.

Your vote for the single most important and influential member of the NY digital community.

Thanks in advance for your help! We look forward to unveiling the SA 100 at the end of October.

