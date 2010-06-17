Announcing Our Offer For TechCrunch

TechCrunch impresario Mike Arrington has (basically) announced that he’s putting his baby up for sale.



And inasmuch as Mike is laying his cards on the table, we might as well, too. So here goes:

We’re interested.

We think TechCrunch + SAI = World Domination.

And that’s a formula that sounds pretty cool to us.

So here’s our offer…

Sadly, we don’t have the mountain of cash that we expect Mike will demand for the keys to his kingdom. Equally sadly, we doubt Mike has the mountain of cash that we would demand to allow Mike to do a clever reverse merger in which he buys us, hands us the keys, and then hits the Seattle beach.

So we’re going to have to get clever here.

Specifically, we’re going to have to sell someone with a pot of money on this World Domination plan. And then we’re going to have to do what amounts to a leveraged buyout of both companies, followed by a merger into a new company, which we will then be hired to manage.

Here’s how it will work.

Our Daddy Warbucks partner is going to form a new company and stuff it full of cash. Then Daddy Warbucks is going to write Mike a colossal check for TechCrunch. Then he/she is going to write us a colossal check for SAI. Then he/she is going to merge both TechCrunch and SAI into the new company called World Domination, Inc., give us a bunch of equity, and then sit back and get rich while we do all the work.*

And what work are we going to do?

Well, first we’re going to change the company name to TechCrunch. (We’ll admit it–it’s a better name than SAI). Then we’re going to crank up and proceed to World Domination.

It’s a layup!!!

So how about it, Mike?

*OK, yes, the deal structure needn’t be that fancy. We could also just take a colossal investment from Daddy Warbucks to fund the purchase of TechCrunch. Or buy TechCrunch with stock–in which case we wouldn’t even need Daddy Warbucks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.