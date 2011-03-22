Announcer Loses His Voice Calling The Most Exciting Basketball Finish Of The Weekend

The most exciting finish to a basketball game this weekend didn’t have anything to do with the NCAA tournament.



No, it happened in Spain, where Real Madrid took on Unicaja Malaga on Saturday in a crazy game that saw the two teams exchange four three-point buckets in the final 35 seconds. (Video via ESPN’s Chad Ford)

Unfortunately, it was all too much for the poor play-by-play announcer whose voice gave out on him during the celebration. Check it out:

