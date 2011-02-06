ANNOUNCER FIGHT: Phil Simms Threatens To Punch Desmond Howard For criticising His Son

Photo: Plixi

Desmond Howard said on Twitter today that former NFL quarterback and current CBS analyst Phil Simms approached at Super Bowl event today and threatened to “take a swing” at him, because Howard had criticised his son.Phil’s son Matt is a backup QB at Tennessee. Howard said last fall that he was one of the 3 worst QBs in the SEC.



Simms admitted later that he and Howard had a “heated” conversation, but did not need to be separated by police (but a security guard assigned to follow Simms did step between.

You can read Howard’s version of events below:

Photo: Twitter

Years ago, Simms also had words for Steve Young, after the QB-turned-analyst took shots at Phil’s older son, Chris.

