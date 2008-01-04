Announcing The SAI "A-Team" Channel

Want to relive the adventures of Hannibal, B.A Baracus and their fellow mercenaries with hearts of gold? Us too! Which is why we’re proud to present 5 classic episodes of The A-Team‘s first season. You’ll find them at the end of this story.

The clips, of course, are courtesy of Hulu.com, which lets anyone with an account embed any of its clips, free of charge, on any site. That includes video sharing site Veoh.com, which — last we checked — was supposed to be a standalone site that negotiated its own content deals. But now Veoh, which doesn’t have a distribution deal with Hulu, is simply embedding Hulu’s catalogue on its site and calling it a “TV Hub”. That is: It’s doing what anyone with a blog can do.

Veoh founder Dmitry Shapiro says that this is part of a new Veoh strategy — to act as an “aggregator of aggregators.” This makes some sense to us, as does this quote from Dmitry: “Users don’t want to go to Veoh to watch some videos, and Hulu to watch other stuff, and Abc.com to watch other stuff.” But this really sounds like an argument against all of the standalone websites, and we’re not sure how this end-around strategy does much for Veoh in the long run — Hulu has all the control over its content, and reaps almost all of the benefits.

In the meantime, we love it when a plan comes together. Enjoy!

Mexican Slayride: Part 1



Mexican Slayride: Part 2



A Small and Deadly War



The Out-of-Towners



West Coast Turnaround



