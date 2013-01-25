CHARTS: Why Apple's World Record Breaking Business Doesn't Impress Investors

Nicholas Carlson

Apple just had the most profitable year of any company ever.

And yet, after record earnings in Q4, investors are displeased.

The reason: Apple’s growth has slowed down as it reached this summit, and stock prices are a prediction of where things are going, not where they are.

It helps to visualise Apple’s predicament to understand it.

Every time Apple posts its earnings, Dan Frommer of Splat-F always makes awesome charts about them. 

Here are those charts, annotated to show how Apple’s growth is stalling and therefore why investors are feeling negatively about the stock.

Apple's quarter in charts, annotated

Photo: Splat-F

