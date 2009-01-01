Announcing The Fix Digg's Miserable Business Contest

Despite strong traffic and passionate users, Digg’s revenues blow. During the first three quarters of 2008, Digg saw about $6.4 million on 30 million monthly uniques and lost $2 million. Yuck.



Fortunately, Digg CEO Jay Adelson knows boosting revenues and turning a profit have to be the company’s priorities in 2009. That’s one reason Digg is hiring a VP of ad sales.

Luckily for Jay, we know who would be perfect for job — you. Or rather one of you.

To find that person,, we’re today launching the Fix Digg’s Miserable Business Contest.

To enter, all you have to do is send an email with the subject line “Digg’s Miserable Business” to [email protected]

The winning submission will ideally include steps to implement the plan, revenue projections based on real numbers, helpful visuals (like a deck) and clean prose. We’ll judge submissions based on their creativity, clarity and plausibility.

Feel free to summarize your submission or toss out ideas for others to use in the comments.

The prize? We will post the winner’s plan, resume and contact info on Alley Insider. Even if you’re not looking for a job, it can’t hurt for everyone to know how brilliant you are.

Even better, we’ll also personally pass the winners’ plan and resume to our friends at Digg: CEO Jay Adelson and founder Kevin Rose.

We can’t insist they hire our winner for the VP of Ad Sales post, but we’ll strongly suggest they consider it.

