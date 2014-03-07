Why Sony Needs Its 'Annie' Remake To Do Well

Sony released the first trailer for its “Annie” remake and a lot of responses aren’t going over well.

Produced by Will Smith and Jay Z, the film shows the orphan (played by “Beasts of the Southern Wild” Oscar-nominee Quvenzhané Wallis) growing up in a modern-day Harlem with Cameron Diaz starring as the mean orphanage owner.

The trailer for “Annie” isn’t awful; however, the snippets we see of Diaz as Ms. Hannigan definitely don’t look great.

Many viewers have responded negatively across social media.

Here’s a sample of what people are saying about the film on Sony Picture’s Facebook page:

Granted there is some positive feedback as well, but so far this isn’t good news for Sony.

The studio’s most recent release, “Pompeii,” a disaster flick about the city’s destruction by Mount Vesuvius, bombed opening weekend. The $US100 million film made $US10 million in theatres.

Though the film is playing out better overseas, in two weeks the film has made $US18 million domestically.

George Kraychyk/Sony, TriStar Pictures Sony’s most recent release, ‘Pompeii,’ didn’t go over well at theatres.

However, it may end up being one of those films that relies on international revenue for performance having already made nearly $US50 million overseas.

That’s what happened with Sony’s other picture “After Earth” starring Will Smith last year.

The film made $60.5 million at home, but went on to earn nearly another $US200 million abroad. “After Earth” cost an estimated $US130 million to make.

Despite wins like Oscar-nominated “American Hustle” and “Captain Phillips” and Adam Sandler’s “Grown Ups 2,” the studio had a few costly films that underperformed in 2013 including Channing Tatum and Foxx’s “White House Down” and a young adult adaptation of “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones” Sony was banking to make a franchise.

All together, the studio made $3 billion at the box office last year.

While that sounds like a lot, out of the 7 big movie studios, Sony Pictures and Columbia came in fifth behind Warner Bros., Disney, Universal, and Fox. Top-earning studio Warner Bros. brought in $US5 billion at theatres.

Among Sony’s big releases this year are three sequels: “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” “22 Jump Street,” and “Think Like A Man Too” with Hollywood’s current hot star, Kevin Hart.

Sony is starting to rely heavily on its Spider-Man franchise to bring in money for the studio, recently confirming that spinoff films focusing on villains are in the works.

Currently, there is no reported budget for the “Annie” remake. With a planned December release, it’s a while away from distribution. However, this early on, Sony may want to rethink the way the film is currently being marketed with less of a focus on Diaz and more of Wallis.

